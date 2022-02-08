Investors lose N78.7bn as Nigeria’s stock market bearish trading reaches third day

Investors at the Nigeria stock market lost N78.7 billion on Tuesday as the bourse bearish trading entered its third day.

This followed the dip in equity capitalisation by 0.30 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The development brought down the equity capitalisation from N25.43 trillion recorded on Monday to N25.35 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 146.15 basis points to close at 47, 057.24 compared to 47,203.39 posted the previous day.

The decline also reflected in volume of trade with investors trading 238.21 million shares valued at N5.08 billion in 4,826 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than 285.47 million shares worth N5.12 billion that exchanged hands in 5,342 deals on Monday.

Presco led the gainers’ chart after its share appreciated by N9.50kobo and rose from N95 per share to N104.50kobo.

NEM gained N0.30kobo to end trading with N3.31kobo from N3.01 per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share was up by N0.13kobo to move from N1.33kobo to N1.46kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance share price rose by 9.09 percent to move from N0.33kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

AIICO gained 5.80 percent to end trading with N0.73kobo from N0.69kobo per share.

Courtville led the losers’ chart after shedding 7.27 percent from its share to drop from N0.55kobo to N0.51kobo per share.



UPDC’s share depreciated from N1.06 to N1 per share after losing 5.66 percent during trading.

UPL’s share price dropped by N0.14kobo to end trading at N2.45kobo from N2.59kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.60kobo to end trading with N13.15kobo from N13.75kobo per share.

BUA Foods completed the list after shedding N2.60kobo from its market price to drop from N64.40kobo to N61.80kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 32.35 million shares worth N887.63 million.

Zenith Bank traded 24.32 million valued at N653.46 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 22.29 million shares valued at N63.93 million.

Transcorp sold 21.39 million shares worth N24.84 million, while NGX traded 17.23 million valued at N426.63 million.

