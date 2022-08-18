Investors lose N78 as sell-off grips Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N78.09 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.29 percent on Thursday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed from N26.80 billion to N26.72 trillion on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index slipped by 144.79 basis points to close at 49,546.38, down from 49,691.17 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 146.98 million shares valued at N2.64 billion in 3,180 deals today.

This surpassed 128.78 million shares worth N4.12 billion which exchanged hands in 3,492 deals the previous day.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ list with 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share price was up by 8.70 percent to appreciate from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Prestige’s share value rose by 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.52kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Redstar Express gained N0.15kobo to close at N2.70kobo above its opening price of N2.55kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price increased by 3.96 percent to close at N1.05, up from the previous N1.01 per share.

NEM topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.44kobo to drop from N4.41kobo to N3.97kobo per share.

Okomu Oil’s share price dropped by N21.60kobo to end trading at N195.30kobo from N216.90kobo per share.

UPL lost N0.21kobo to end trading with N1.91kobo from N2.12kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share dropped from N1.15kobo to N1.04 per share after losing N0.11kobo during trading.

Multiverse lost N0.20kobo to drop from N2.30kobo to N2.10kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 38.97 million shares valued at N431.88 million.

UBA sold 13.02 million shares worth N91.22 million.

Access Bank followed with 10.20 million shares valued at N84.40 million

GTCO traded 6.51 million shares worth N132.15 million, while Stanbic IBTC traded 6.17 million valued at N172.85 million.

