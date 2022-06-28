Investors lose N85.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market ends bullish run

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N85.64 billion on Tuesday as the bourse finally ended its three-day bullish run on the trading floor.

This followed the dip in the equity capitalization by -0.30% from N28.01 trillion to N27.92 trillion after eight hours of trading on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 158.87 basis points to close at 51,803.98, down from 51,962.85 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 314.61 million shares valued at N12.84billion in 4,708 deals today.

This surpassed the 266.51 million shares worth N2.60 billion traded by shareholders in 5,050 deals on Monday.

Sovereign Insurance led the gainers with an 8 percent rise in share price to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Chams gained 4.17 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s shares value was up by 3.85 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Ecobank gained N0.35kobo to close at N11 from N10.65kobo per share.

Okomu Oil’s share appreciated by N6.90kobo to rise from N210 to N216.90kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.28kobo to drop from N2.88kobo to N2.60kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share dropped by N1.65kobo to end trading at N22.95kobo from N24.60kobo per share.

Caverton lost 4.76 percent to end trading with N1 from N1.05 per share.

Livestock lost 3.57 percent to drop from N1.40kobo to N1.35kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share dropped from N3.40kobo to N3.28kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

Livingtrust led the day’s trading with 100 million shares valued at N120 million.

MTN Nigeria followed with 42.90 million shares valued at N9.86 billion

FBN Holdings traded 19.83 million shares worth N219.07 million.

UBA sold 16.12 million shares worth N119.98 million, while Zenith Bank traded 16.08 million valued at N348.84 million.

