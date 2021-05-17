Investors lose N91.43bn. African Prudential, Wema Bank among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N91.43 billion following the slump in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday.

The equity capitalization dropped from N20.57 trillion to N20.48 trillion at the close of business on Monday.

The All Share Index also slipped by -0.44 percent to settle at 39,306.47 ASI.

However, this was lower than the 39,481.89 recorded on Friday.

Investors traded 357.69 million shares valued at N3.56 billion in 4,394 deals on Monday.

This was higher than the 219.54 million shares valued at N2.91 billion that exchanged hands in 4,107 deals on Friday.

Eterna led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.65kobo to move from N6.60kobo to N7.25kobo per share at the close of trading.

Royal Exchange gained 9.21 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.76kobo to N0.83kobo per share.

Cap Hotel’s share price rose by N0.20kobo to end trading at N2.40kobo from N2.20kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share price increased by 8.82 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.34kobo.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock markets investors gain N50bn as bourse resumes from Sallah break

Associated Bus Company gained 8.11 percent in share price to move from N0.37kobo to N0.40kobo per share at the end of trading.

Enamelwa topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.95kobo in its share price during trading to drop from N0.19.90kobo to N17.95kobo per share.

African Prudential share price declined from N0.6.50kobo to N6.05 per share following a loss of N0.45kobo in its share price.

NPF Microfinance share price plunged by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.75kobo from N1.87kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share price declined from N0.58kobo to N0.55kobo per share after losing 5.17 percent in share price during trading.

Mansard completed the list as its share price fell by 3.30 percent to end trading at N0.88kobo from N0.91kobo per share.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 52.67 million shares worth N1.24 billion.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 42.46 million and valued at N307.14 million.

NEM was next with 39.44 million shares traded at a cost of N88.64 million.

Sovereign Insurance reported 23.61 million shares worth N6.15 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 23.32 million traded shares at a value of N55.76 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions