Investors lose over N341 billion in Nigerian stock market

Some investors in Nigerian stock market lost N341.09 billion on Tuesday after the equity capitalisation depreciated from Monday’s N29.28 trillion.

The loss dragged the market capitalisation down by -1.16 per cent to N28.94 trillion after trading hours today.

This followed the 626.14 basis points loss in the All-Share Index which fell to 53,124.63 ASI from 53,750.77 ASI.

Investors parted with N2.05 billion on Tuesday to trade 202.85 million shares in 3,071 deals, contrasting with the 100.88 million shares, valued at N4.34 billion, that were exchanged in 3,279 deals on Monday.

PZ led the gainers’ list with a N1 rise in share price to move from N10.40kobo to N11.40kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance share value was up by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.30kobo from N1.19kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.26kobo to move from N2.98kobo to N3.24kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 7.69 per cent to close at N0.28kobo, above its opening price of N0.26kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share traded upward by 6.90 per cent to rise from N0.29kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

Chams topped the losers’ table after shedding 8 per cent to drop from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Stock market nosedives by 2.08%, equity investors lose N621.99 billion

UAC Nigeria share price dropped by N0.55kobo to end trading at N9 from N9.55kobo per share.

Dangote Cement lost N12 to end trading with N276 from N288 per share.

Fidson’s share dropped from N9.84kobo to N9.55kobo per share after losing N0.29kobo during trading.

Prestige lost 2.44 per cent to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 61.49 million shares valued at N85.30 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 26.95 million shares worth N139.04 million.

Custodian sold 19.96 million shares worth N121.80 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 18.65 million shares valued at N29.37 million, while GTCO traded 11.73 million shares valued at N291.13 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now