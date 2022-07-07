Investors make N10bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from bearish trading

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two consecutive losses on Thursday with the equity capitalisation rising by 0.01 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The development pushed up the equity capitalisation by N10 billion from N27.79 trillion to N27.80 trillion after eight hours of trading on Thursday..

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 7.19 basis points to settle at 51,563.73 as against 51,556.54 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 143.28 million shares worth N1.75 billion in 3,874 deals today.

The surpassed the 135.25 million shares valued at N2.82 billion which exchanged hands in 3,745 deals the previous day.

Academy led the gainers with N0.15kobo to rise from N1.57kobo to N1.72kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.80kobo to move from N8.50kobo to N9.30kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share value was up by 9.38 percent to end trading with N0.35kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour gained N0.23kobo to close at N2.97kobo from N2.74kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share appreciated by N0.10kobo to rise from N1.22kobo to N1.32kobo per share.

RT Briscoe topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.11 percent to drop from N0.37kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

UPDC’s share value dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.17kobo from N1.27kobo per share.

Regal Insurance lost 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors pocket N7.33bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish trading

Japaul Gold’s share dropped from N0.29kobo to N0.28kobo per share after losing 3.45 percent during trading.

FBN Holdings lost N0.35kobo to drop from N10.95kobo to N10.60kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 42.10 million shares valued at N36.60 million.

GTCO followed with 19.45 million shares valued at N396.76 million

Sterling Bank traded 9.41 million shares worth N14.08 million.

UBA sold 6.86million shares worth N51.36 million, while NAHCO traded 5.17 million valued at N1.94 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now