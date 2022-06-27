Investors make N140bn as Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run

The Nigerian capital market maintained its bullish run on Monday following the 0.49 percent rise in equity capitalisation at the close of the day’s trading.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalization rose by N140 billion to close at N28.01 at trillion, up from N27.87 trillion posted last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 257.42 basis points to move from 51,705.61 to 51,962.85 on Monday.

Investors traded 266.51 million shares valued at N2.60 billion in 5,050 deals today.

This surpassed the 156.08 million shares worth N1.38 billion which exchanged hands in 4,312 deals last week.

Meanwhile, Ecobank led the gainers with N0.95kobo to move from N9.70kobo to N10.65kobo per share.

John Holt gained 9.52 percent to move from N0.63kobo to N0.69kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share was up by 9.43 percent to end trading with N0.58kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Okomu Oil gained N16.50kobo to close at N210 from N193.50kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share appreciated by 6.45 percent to rise from N0.62kobo to N0.66kobo per share.

PZ topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.25kobo to drop from N12.50kobo to N11.25kobo per share.

Eterna’s share dropped by N0.70kobo to end trading at N6.80kobo from N7.50kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 6.25 percent to end trading with N0.45kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Ardova lost N0.70kobo to drop from N13.75kobo to N13.05 per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share dropped from N60 to N57.95kobo per share after losing N2.05 during trading.

Livingtrust led the day’s trading with 64.65 million shares valued at N77.58 million.

Transcorp followed with 31.79 million shares valued at N39.66 million

Access Corporation traded 29.26 million shares worth N275.16 million.

Oando sold 27.72 million shares worth N162.41 million, while UBA traded 20.60 million valued at N152.72 million.

