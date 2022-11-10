Investors make N253.4bn as Nigeria’s capital market closes high

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N253.45 billion following the growth in equity capitalization by 1.07 percent on Thursday.

Market data showed that the market capitalization rose from N23.68 trillion to N23.93 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index increased by 465.34 basis points to end trading at 43,942.82, up from 43,477.48 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 405 million shares worth N3.09 billion in 3,188 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 133.40 million shares valued at N1.81 billion traded by shareholders in 3,078 deals the previous day.

MRS led the gainers’ list with a N1.15kobo rise in share price, moving from N11.70kobo to N12.85kobo per share.

Courtville gained 8.70 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share value was up by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.52kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Dangote Cement gained N17.20kobo to close at N238.50kobo, above its opening price of N221.30kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s shares traded upward by 3.70 percent to rise from N0.27kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Julius Berger topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.30kobo to drop from N23.45kobo to N21.15kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price dropped by N1.10kobo to end trading at N10.25kobo from N11.35kobo per share.

Prestige lost 9.53 percent to end trading with N0.38kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.40kobo to drop from N4.25kobo to N3.85kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price dropped from N0.35kobo to N0.33kobo per share after losing 5.71 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 171.15 million shares valued at 231.06 million.

Access Corp traded 78.76 million shares worth N634.06 million

Transcorp sold 36.76 million shares worth N38.61 million.

