Investors make N262.7bn as Nigerian stock market hits another milestone

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the Workers Day and Eid el-Fitr holiday to hit another milestone as the equity capitalisation rose to N27.02 trillion, its highest level in 13 years.

The figure was 0.98 percent or N262.79 billion higher than the N26.76 trillion posted by the bourse before the break.

The All-Share Index rose by 487.47 basis points to close at 50,126.41, up from 49,638.94 recorded last week.

Investors traded 669.29 million shares valued at N5.98 billion in 7,251 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 6.40 billion shares worth N30.23 billion which exchanged hands in 6,378 deals last Friday.

Wema Bank led the gainers chart with N0.35kobo to rise from N3.50kobo to N3.85kobo per share.

Okomu Oil’s share was up by N14.70kobo to move from N147 to N161.70kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries gained N5.70kobo to move from N57.10kobo to N62.80kobo per share.

Presco gained N14.30kobo to end trading with N157.70kobo from N143.40kobo per share.

Eterna completed the list, gaining N0.60kobo to close at N6.62kobo from N6.02 per share.

Oando led the losers’ table after shedding N0.63kobo from its market price to drop from N6.30kobo to N5.67kobo per share.

TransExpress’ share dropped by 9.88 percent to end trading at N0.73kobo from N0.81kobo per share.

Mansard lost N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.25kobo from N2.44kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share depreciated from N1.40kobo to N1.30kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Cutix lost N0.15kobo to drop from N2.44kobo to N2.29kobo per share.

UBN led the day’s trading with 263.64 million shares valued at N1.66 billion.

Transcorp followed with 74.05 million shares valued at N86.72 million.

AIICO traded 31.03 million shares worth N24.72 million.

Chams sold 28.92 million shares worth N6.65 million, while AccessCorp traded 23.80 million valued at N229.51 million.

