Investors make N39bn as Nigeria’s market continues growth run

The Nigerian capital market continued on its growth path with a 0.15 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Consequently, the market capitalization rose by N39.02 billion from N24.39 trillion reported on Tuesday to N24.43 trillion today.

Also, the All-Share Index was up by 71.64 basis points to close at 44,859.78 as against the 44,788.14 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 93.51 million shares worth N3.38 billion in 3,187 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 159.21 million shares valued at N2.72 billion which exchanged hands in 3,385 deals on Tuesday.



Multiverse led the gainers’ list with a N0.42kobo rise in share price, moving from N4.20kobo to N4.62kobo per share.

RT Briscoe gained 10 percent to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

UPL’s share value was up by N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.79kobo from N1.64kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 7.41 percent to close at N0.29kobo, above its opening price of N0.27kobo per share.

AIICO’s share traded upward by 5.45 percent to rise from N0.55kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

Cutix topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N2.15kobo to N2.01kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share price dropped by 6.19 percent to end trading at N0.91kobo from N0.97kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar lost N0.95kobo to end trading with N15.35kobo from N16.30kobo per share.

Sterling Bank lost 3.85 percent to drop from N1.56kobo to N1.50kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance shares dropped from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share after losing 3.85 percent during trading.

Geregu led the day’s trading with 12.79 million shares valued at N1.29 billion.

Sterling Bank sold 9.48 million shares worth N14.27 million.

Access Corp followed with 6.31 million shares valued at N48.61 million.

Zenith Bank traded 6.24 million shares worth N122.70 million, while Ecobank traded 5.62 million shares valued at N62.41 million.

