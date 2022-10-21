Investors make N40bn as Nigerian capital market’s value rises by 0.14%

The market valuation of the Nigerian stock exchange rose by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means the capital market’s equity capitalization rose by N40 billion from N24.14 trillion from N24.18 trillion after eight hours of trading on Friday.

The All-Share Index continued its sluggish growth with 64.52 basis points to rise from 44,332.21 to 44,396.73.

Investors traded 95.18 million shares worth N1.88 billion in 2,888 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 119.22 million shares worth N3.20 billion which exchanged hands in 2,909 deals the previous day.

Academy led the gainers’ list with a N0.13kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.33kobo to N1.46kobo per share.

Sterling Bank gained 3.95 percent to move from N1.52kobo to N1.58kobo per share.

Chams share value was up by 3.85 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 3.57 percent to close at N0.29kobo, above its opening price of N0.28kobo per share.

Transcorp share traded upward by 2.83 percent to rise from N1.06 to N1.09 per share.

READ ALSO: Nigerian stock market capitalization drops to losses in Fidelity Bank, FCMB

NEM topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.49kobo to drop from N4.91kobo to N4.42kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price dropped by 9.78 percent to end trading at N0.83kobo from N0.92kobo per share.

Morison lost N0.21kobo to end trading with N1.98kobo from N2.19kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 7.14 percent to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

Wapic’s share dropped from N0.36kobo to N0.34kobo per share after losing 5.56 percent during trading.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 26.59 million shares valued at N100.68 million.

Zenith Bank sold 10.76 million shares worth N215.43 million.

GTCO followed with 8.23 million shares valued at N152.55 million.

Access Corporation traded 8.21 million shares worth N65.85 million, while NGX Group traded 5.81 million shares valued at N122.48 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now