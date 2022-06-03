Investors make N49.8bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from bearish run

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N49.8 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.17 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalization rose from N28.47 trillion to N28.52 trillion.

The All-Share Index was up by 92.46 basis points to close at 52,908.24 compared to 52,815.78 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 282.96 million shares worth N3.37 billion in 4,245 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 274.42 million shares valued at N4.02 billion which exchanged hands in 5,011 deals the previous day.

NEM led the gainers with N0.38kobo to move from N3.82kobo to N4.20kobo per share.

Chams share was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.29kobo to end trading with N3.89kobo from N3.60kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries gained N4.20kobo to rise from N59.50 kobo to N63.70kobo per share.

Eterna’s share appreciated by N0.48kobo to rise from N7.22kobo to N7.70kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors interest in Nigeria declines by $2.58bn amid rising insecurity

UPDC REIT topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.35kobo to drop from N3.75kobo to N3.40kobo per share.

Wapic’s share dropped by -4.56 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria lost N0.50kobo to end trading with N11 from N11.50kobo per share.

Caverton’s share depreciated from N1.19kobo to N1.15kobo per share after losing -3.36 percent during trading.

International Breweries lost N0.25kobo to drop from N7.50kobo to N7.25kobo per share.

First Bank Holding led the day’s trading with 73.89 million shares valued at N812.89 million.

First Bank followed with 53.13 million shares valued at N596.75 million.

Transcorp traded 43.90 million shares worth N56.35 million.

UPDC REIT sold 12.41 million shares worth N43.37 million, while Zenith Bank traded 9.76 million valued at N98.01 million.

