Investors make N6.5bn amidst sluggish growth in Nigeria’s capital market

The Nigerian capital market’s shareholders’ investment rose to N27.9 trillion after eight hours of trading on Friday.

The figure was 0.02 percent or N6.55 billion higher than N27.93 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 12.08 basis points to close at 51, 829.67, up from 51,817.59 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 127.03 million shares valued at N1.70 billion in 3,718 deals on Friday.

This fell short of 223.11 million shares worth N3.87 billion traded by investors in 4,213 deals on Thursday.

TIP led the gainers with a 10 percent gain to rise from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.22kobo to move from N2.25kobo to N2.47kobo per share.

Read also:Investors pocket N7.33bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish trading

Linkage Assurance’s share value was up by 9.62 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

John Holt gained 9.33 percent to close at N0.82kobo from N0.75kobo per share.

Caverton’s share appreciated by 8.82 percent to rise from N1.02 to N1.11kobo per share.

Courtville topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.84 percent to drop from N0.51kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

Nahco’s share value dropped by N0.50kobo to end trading at N8 from N8.50kobo per share.

Cadbury lost N0.95kobo to end trading with N16.30kobo from N17.25kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share dropped from N1.55kobo to N1.49kobo per share after losing 3.87 percent during trading.

UPDC lost 3.74 percent to drop from N1.07 to N1.03 per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 23.46 million shares valued at N480.29 million.

UBA followed with 22.20 million shares valued at N165.58 million

Sterling Bank traded 7.40 million shares worth N11.14 million.

Oando sold 7.33 million shares worth N40.08 million, while FBN Holdings traded 5.97 million valued at N67.51 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now