Investors make N8.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market records marginal growth

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market capitalization rose by a mere N8.64 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the increase in market capitalization from N23.67 trillion to N23.68 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 15.88 basis points to close at 43,477.48, up from 43,461.6 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 133.40 million shares worth N1.81 billion in 3,078 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 249.91 million shares valued at N2.50 billion which exchanged hands in 3,283 deals the previous day.

Unity Bank led the gainers’ list with a 9.09 percent rise in share price to move from N0.44kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 7.69 percent to move from N0.39kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share value was up by 7.32 percent to end trading with N0.88kobo from N0.82kobo per share.

Chams gained 4.35 percent to close at N0.24kobo, above its opening price of N0.23kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s shares traded upward by 3.85 percent to rise from N0.26kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Honeywell topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N2.20kobo to N2 per share.

Prestige’s share price dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Presco lost N7.90kobo to end trading with N120.50kobo from N128.40kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost 6 percent to drop from N1 to N0.94kobo per share.

Oando’s share price dropped from N4.08 to N3.90kobo per share after losing N0.18kobo during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 30.38 million shares valued at 303.74 million.

Oando traded 16.76 million shares worth N64.16 million

Zenith Bank sold 13.47 million shares worth N268.15 million.

UBA followed with 9.84 million shares valued at N69.02 million, while GTCO traded 8.96 million shares valued at N157.71 million.

