Investors pocket N17.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market rises by 0.07%

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N17.69 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization by 0.07 percent from N24.09 trillion to N24.11 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 32.48 basis points to close at 44,269.18, up from 44,236.7 posted on Thursday.

Investors traded 705.91 million shares valued at N4.59 billion in 3,472 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 215.15 million shares worth N1.90 billion which exchanged hands in 3,389 deals the previous day.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ list with a 9.68 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 8.33 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share value was up by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.39kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Geregu gained N9.10kobo to close at N120, above its opening price of N110.90kobo per share.

TransExpress shares traded upward by 8.11 percent to rise from N0.74kobo to N0.80kobo per share.

Custodian topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.60kobo to drop from N6.50kobo to N5.90kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 8 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Academy lost 6.67 percent to end trading with N1.26kobo from N1.35kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost 5.05 percent to drop from N0.99kobo to N0.94kobo per share.

CAP’s share price dropped from N17.75kobo to N16.90kobo per share after losing N0.85kobo during trading.

FTN Cocoa led the day’s trading with 350.24 million shares valued at N108.58 million.

Access Corp traded 190.37 million shares worth N1.52 billion

Fidelity Bank sold 43.26 million shares worth N177.41 million.

GTCO followed with 19.63 million shares valued at N345.67 million, while Geregu traded 13.40 million shares valued at N1.37 billion.

