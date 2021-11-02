Investors pocket N19.10bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from Monday’s loss

The Nigerian stock market rebounded from Monday’s loss with investors pocketing N19.10 billion at the close of trading today (Tuesday).

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent from N21.90 trillion to N21.92 trillion on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index followed the same path, rising by 36.6 basis points to close at 42,013.39 compared to 41,976.79 posted the previous day.

Investors parted with N3.27 billion in exchange for 318.97 million shares in 5,492 deals on Tuesday.

This was a slight improvement when compared to the N3.24 billion investors splashed on 378.15 million shares in 6,384 deals on Monday.

International Breweries topped the gainers’ chart as its share price rose by N0.50kobo to move from N5.20kobo to N5.70kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price was up by 8.33 percent to end trading at N1.17kobo from N1.08 per share.

Linkage Assurance share price appreciated by 7.55 percent to move from N0.53kobo to N0.57kobo per share at the end of trading.

Chams Plc’s share price increased by 4.35 percent to end trading with N0.24kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.19kobo to move from N4.65kobo to N4.84kobo per share.

UACN led the losers’ table after shedding N1.10kobo from its share price to drop from N11.30kobo to N10.20kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price declined from N0.46kobo to N0.42kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent in its share price.

First Bank lost N0.75kobo to end trading at N10 from N10.75kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share price declined from N0.58kobo to N0.54kobo per share after losing 6.90 percent from its share price during trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance completed the list after losing 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 52.58 million shares worth N446.92 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 30.49 million and valued at N313.80 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 29.89 million shares traded at a cost of N747.64 million.

Chams reported 15.45 million shares worth N3.52 million, while Transcorp recorded over 14.08 million traded shares at a value of N14.43 million.

