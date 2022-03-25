Investors pocket N2.1bn as Nigeria’s stock market exits bearish zone

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N2.12 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation by 0.002 percent on Friday.

The uptick in the capital market led to an increase in the shareholders’ total investment to N25.31 trillion from N25.30 trillion posted on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was up by 3.94 basis points to close at 46,964.23 compared to 46,960.29 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 177.09 million shares worth N4.18billion in 3,873 deals on Friday.

This was in contrast to 214.69 million shares valued at N2.62 billion which exchanged hands in 4,003 deals on Thursday.

PZ led the gainers’ chart, after netting N0.60kobo to close at N9.30kobo from N8.70kobo per share.

Japaul Gold gained 6.45 percent to rise from N0.31kobo per share to N0.33kobo.

FTN Cocoa’s share was up by 6.06 percent to move from N0.33kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

African Prudential’s share appreciated by N0.35kobo to move from N5.85kobo to N6.20kobo per share.

Niger Insurance gained 5 percent to end trading with N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

NNFM led the losers’ table, shedding N0.85kobo to drop from N10.85kobo to N10 per share.

FCMB’s share dropped by N0.26kobo to end trading at N3.34kobo from N3.60kobo per share.

Livestock’s share depreciated from N1.65kobo to N1.55kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Neimeth lost 3.68 percent to end trading with N1.57kobo from N1.63kobo per share.

UPDC completed the list after losing 3.30 percent from its market price to drop from N0.91kobo to N0.88kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 62.68 million shares valued at N206.47 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 22.04 million shares valued at N591.22 million.

GTBank traded 16.41 million shares worth N381.56 million.

UBA sold 12.27 million shares worth N93.96 million, while Honeywell Flour traded 9.30 million shares valued at N35.27 million.

