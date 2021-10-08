Investors pocket N20.4bn as market cap rises by 0.1%

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.1 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization increased by N20.43 billion from N21.27 trillion to N21.29 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All Share Index was up by 39.21 to close at 40,868.36 compared to 40,829.15 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 331.05 million shares valued at N2.91 billion in 3,986 deals on Friday.

This was lower than the 812.29 million shares worth N10.57 billion that exchanged hands in 4,863 deals on Thursday.

Today’s market ended with UPL topping the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.14kobo to move from N1.44kobo to N1.58kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price was up by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Caverton gained 6.33 percent to move from N1.58kobo to N1.68kobo per share at the end of trading.

NPF Microfinance share price appreciated by 5.26 percent to end trading with N1.80kobo from N1.71kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price rose by 5.26 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.69 percent from its share price to drop from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Africa Prudential share price declined from N6.60kobo to N6.20kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo in its share price.

Honeywell Flour share price lost N0.14kobo to end trading at N3.56kobo from N3.70kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank share price declined from N0.60kobo to N0.58kobo per share after losing 3.33 percent from its share price during trading.

Mutual Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 3.23 percent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 154.67 million shares worth N1.54 billion.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 17.32 million and valued at N495.23 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 13.78 million shares traded at a cost of N35.86 million.

Transcorp reported 12.50 million shares worth N12.13 million while Ecobank recorded over 11.54 million traded shares at a value of N72.01 million.

