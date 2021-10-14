Learn Africa leads decliners, Champion Breweries among top gainers at Nigeria’s stock market

The Nigerian capital market maintained its bullish run following a rise in equity capitalization by 0.2 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalization increased by N40billion to close at N21.43trillion compared to N21.39trillion posted on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 78.79 basis points to settle at 41,129.98 against 41,051.19 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 908.05 million shares valued at N10.97billion in 5,151 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 446.17 million shares worth N4.46 billion that exchanged hands in 4,704 deals on Wednesday.

Champion Breweries topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.27kobo to move from N2.78kobo to N3.05 per share.

Africa Prudential share price was up by N0.50kobo to end trading at N6.90kobo from N6.40kobo per share.

First Bank gained 7.31 percent to move from N10.95kobo to N11.75kobo per share at the end of trading.

Universal Insurance share price appreciated by 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Chams share price rose by 4.35 percent to move from N0.23kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Learn Africa topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent from its share price to drop from N1.40kobo to N1.26kobo per share.

ETI’s share price declined from N7.35kobo to N6.75kobo per share after losing 8.16 percent in its share price.

WAPIC’s share price was down by 6 percent to end trading at N0.47kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.60kobo to N0.57kobo per share after losing 5 percent from its share price during trading.

NEM completed the list as its share price lost 4.46 kobo to end trading at N1.93kobo from N2.02 per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 602.76 million shares worth N7.11 billion.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 63.74 million and valued at N1.81 billion.

Champion Breweries was next with 37.68 million shares traded at a cost of N114.84 million.

Universal Insurance reported 21.90 million shares worth N4.56 million while UBA recorded over 21.17 million traded shares at a value of N176.70 million.

