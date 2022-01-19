Investors pocket N417.15bn as Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run

The Nigerian capital market continued its recovery on Wednesday following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.73 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The equity capitalization rose by N417.15 billion from N24.05 trillion to N24.47 trillion on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 774.25 basis points to close at 45,430.14 from 44,655.89.

Investors traded 252.93 million shares worth N8.92 billion in 4,218 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 235.23 million shares worth N1.91 billion that exchanged hands in 4,151 deals the previous day.

NEM Insurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.27kobo to move from N3.63kobo to N3.90kobo per share at the end of trading.

UBN’s share price increased by N0.15kobo to end trading with N5.75kobo from N5.60kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price was up by 2.63 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline gained 0.84 percent to move from N5.95kobo to N6 per share.

UBA share price was up by 0.61 percent to end trading at N8.20kobo from N8.15kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the losers’ table with its share price declining from N0.69kobo to N0.64kobo per share after shedding 7.25 percent in its share price.

Royal Exchange share price depreciated from N0.80kobo to N0.75kobo per share after losing 6.25 percent in share price during the trading

Wema Bank share value dropped by 5.75 percent to end trading at N0.82kobo from N0.87kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 4.17 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

FCMB completed the list after shedding N0.11kobo from its share price to drop from N3.05 to N2.94kobo per share.

First Bank led the day’s trading with 19.34 million shares worth N232.16 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 17.95 million valued at N48.54 million.

GTCO followed with 11.46 million shares valued at N292.77 million.

Jaiz Bank sold 7.92 million shares worth N4.98 million while Access Bank traded 7.21 million valued at N70.37 million.

