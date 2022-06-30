Investors pocket N7.33bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish trading

Nigerian capital market shareholders went home with N7.33 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.02 percent on Thursday.

The development pushed up the equity capitalization from N27.92 trillion posted on Wednesday to N27.93 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 15.11 basis points to close at 51,817.59 compared to 51,802.48 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 223.11 million shares valued at N3.87 billion in 4,213 deals.

This, however, fell short of the 416.46 million shares worth N2.60 billion traded by investors in 5,050 deals on Wednesday.

UPL led the gainers with N0.23kobo to rise from N2.35kobo to N2.58kobo per share.

McNichols gained N0.18kobo to move from N1.85kobo to N2.03 per share.

Cornerstone’s share value was up by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.72kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 8.96 percent to close at N0.73kobo from N0.67kobo per share.

Johnholt’s share appreciated by 8.70 percent to rise from N0.69kobo to N0.75kobo per share.

PZ topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.42 percent to drop from N10.65kobo to N9.60kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors make N140bn as Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run

Tripple Gee’ share dropped by 8.42 percent to end trading at N0.87kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

Prestige lost 7.50 percent to end trading with N0.37kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share value dropped from N2.97kobo to N2.76kobo per share after losing N0.21kobo during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 6.38 percent to drop from N0.47kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 36.63 million shares valued at N424.13 million.

Transcorp followed with 26.47 million shares valued at N32.54 million

UBA traded 17.50 million shares worth N130.45 million.

GTCO sold 15.16 million shares worth N310.13 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.07 million shares valued at N305.10 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now