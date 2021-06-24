Investors pocket N80bn as Nigeria’s stock market recovers from slump

Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N80 billion on Thursday as the bourse recovered from two consecutive losses earlier in the week.

At the end of trading activities on the floor of the stock market, the market capitalization settled at N19.78 trillion.

This was 0.04 percent or N80 billion higher than the N19.70 trillion reported the previous day.

The All Share Index also increased by 149.89 basis points and moved to 37,954.35 from 37,804.46 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 167.40 million shares valued at N1.82 billion in 3,256 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 208.35 million shares valued at N1.60 billion traded on Wednesday.

Port Paint led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.24kobo to move from N2.40kobo to N2.64kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 10 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share price rose by 3.96 percent to end trading at N1.05kobo from N1.01kobo per share.

Eterna Plc’s share price was up by 3.92 percent to move from N7.65kobo to N7.95kobo per share at the end of trading.

Oando’s share price increased by N0.10kobo to end trading at N3 from N2.90kobo per share.

Juli topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.13kobo in share price to drop from N1.36kobo to N1.23kobo per share.

AIICO share price declined from N1.08 to N1 per share following a loss of 7.41 percent in its share price.

Champs share price plunged by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price declined from N2.05 to N2 per share after losing 2.44 percent in share price during trading.

Honeywell Flour completed the list as its share price fell by 2.08 percent to end trading at N1.41kobo from N1.44kobo per share.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 13.89 million shares worth N330.12 million.

Sovereign Insurance shares were traded at a volume of 12.74 million and valued at N3.43 million.

UBA was next with 11.75 million shares traded at a cost of N84.64 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 10.95 million shares worth N4.76 million, while First Bank recorded over 8.84 million traded shares at a value of N63.35 million.

