Investors splash N20.6bn on 2.4bn shares as rush for companies’ stocks drops

Investors at the Nigerian stock market splashed N20.6 billion on 2.449 billion shares in 20,764 deals last week.

This, however, fell short of the N23.8 billion investors spent on 2.798 billion shares in 22,970 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The week ended with Financial Services Industry, the ICT Industry and the Conglomerates Sector emerging as the top performing sectors in the capital market.

The Financial Sector led the pack with investors trading 1.810 billion shares valued at N11.5billion in 11,233 deals while the ICT Industry shareholders traded 349.937 million shares worth N4.050 billion in 1,292 deals on the trading floor of the stock market.

In the Conglomerates Industry, investors sold 101.523 million shares valued at N548.6million in 1,084 deals last week.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, FCMB Group Plc, ETranzact International Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc were the top three equities, accounting for 60.12% and 24.52% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

FCMB, ETranzact, and Fidelity Bank Plc investors traded 1.472 billion shares worth N5.064 billion in 1,006 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

PZ Cussons gained N1.25kobo to end the week with N8.60kobo compared to N7.35kobo reported the previous week.

UAC Nigeria recorded N1.55kobo gain to rise from N10.65kobo to N12.20kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance gained N0.21kobo to move from N2.10kobo to N2.31kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share was up by 9.59 percent to hit N0.80kobo from N0.73kobo per share posted the previous week.

Ecobank gained N0.90kobo to rise from N11 to N11.90kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Cornerstone Insurance topped the losers list after shedding N0.16kobo to drop from N0.74kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

SCOA’s share value dropped to N2.38kobo from N2.83 per share after losing N0.45kobo from its opening share price.

MRS lost N1.35kobo to end the week with N12.20kobo from N13.55kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.15kobo to drop from N1.52kobo to N1.37kobo per share.

Redstar Express’ share value was down by N0.32kobo to end the week with N3 from N3.32kobo per share.

