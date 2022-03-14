Investors start week with N4.7bn loss as Eterna, CWG drag Nigeria’s stock market down

Investors at the Nigerian capital market started the week with a marginal loss of N4.7 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.0 percent on Monday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the stock market, total investment in the bourse dropped from N25.566 trillion posted last week to N25.561 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 8.81 basis points to close at 47,428.67, slightly lower than the 47,437.48 recorded last week.

Investors traded 1.28 billion shares valued at N7.91 billion in 4,735 deals on Monday.

This topped the 1.15 million shares worth N7.02 billion that exchanged hands in 3,928 deals last Friday.

RT Briscoe led the gainers’ chart, closing with 9.59 percent gain to settle at N0.80kobo from N0.73kobo per share.

Ecobank gained N0.80kobo to rise from N11 per share to N11.80kobo.

Prestige share was up by 6.52 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

Niger Insurance’s share appreciated by 4.55 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 3.85 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Eterna topped the losers chart, shedding N0.56kobo to drop from N5.60kobo to N5.04 per share.

CWG’s share dropped by N0.11kobo to end trading at N0.99kobo from N1.10kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share was down from N1.21kobo to N1.09 per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

Veritas Kapital lost 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.21kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

SCOA completed the list after shedding N0.23kobo from its market price to drop from N2.83kobo to N2.60kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s equities with 1.02 billion shares valued at N3.83 billion.

Fidelity Bank followed with 38.13 million shares valued at N108.87 million.

Zenith Bank traded 28.46 million shares worth N768.12 million.

Transcorp sold 20.99 million shares worth N23.79 million, while GTCO traded 17.01 million valued at N455.38 million.

