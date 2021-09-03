Investors trade 180.3m shares worth N1.72bn in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 180.30 million shares valued at N1.72 billion on Friday.

However, this was lower than 262.13 million shares worth N1.99 billion that exchanged hands in 3,955 deals on Thursday.

The market capitalization was up by N4 billion or 0.22 percent to close at N20.455 trillion from N20.451 trillion reported the previous day.

The All Share Index rose by 8.82 basis points and settled at 39,261.01 compared to 39,252.19 achieved on Thursday.

Neimeth led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 7.57 percent to move from N1.85kobo to N1.99kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price was up by 5.62 percent to end trading at N0.94kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price rose by 4.68 percent to move from N1.71kobo to N1.79kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sovereign Insurance gained 4 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Flour Mill’s share price rose by 3.99 percent to move from N28.85kobo to N30 per share.

Mutual Benefit topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.68 percent from its share price to drop from N0.31kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price declined from N0.49kobo to N0.45kobo per share following a loss of 8.16 percent in its share price.

NPF Microfinance share price plunged by 7.89 percent to end trading at N1.75kobo from N1.90kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour share price declined from N3.90kobo to N3.70kobo per share after losing 5.13 percent in share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price fell by 4.55 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 20.52 million shares worth N18.69 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 18.52 million and valued at N170.47 million.

Unity Bank was next with 15.29 million shares traded at a cost of N7.87 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 11.81 million shares worth N3.35 million while First Bank recorded over 11.77 million traded shares at a value of N88.04 million.

