Business
Investors trade 355.9m shares worth N2.87bn in Nigeria’s capital market
Investors traded 355.93 million shares valued at N2.87 billion on Tuesday.
This surpassed 210.95 million shares traded in 3,989 deals worth N1.38 billion on Monday.
The market capitalisation dropped from N20.451 trillion to N20.450 trillion on Tuesday.
The All Share Index was also down by 1.6 basis points to settle at 39,251.29 compared to 39,252.89 achieved on Monday.
United Capital led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 8 percent to move price from N7.50kobo to N8.10kobo per share.
International Breweries share price was up by 7.53 percent to end trading at N5 from N4.65kobo per share.
Honeywell Flour share price rose by 6.67 percent to move from N3.75kobo to N4 per share at the end of trading.
Oando’s share price rose by 6.02 percent to end trading with N4.40kobo from N4.15kobo per share.
African Prudential share price increased by 5.79 percent to move from N6.05 to N6.40kobo per share.
Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.77 percent from its share price to drop from N0.57kobo to N0.52kobo per share.
READ ALSO: NSE: All Share Index rises as NESTLE, MTNN, CCNN lead gainers
Universal Insurance share price declined from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share following a loss of 4.76 percent in its share price.
Ecobank share price plunged by 4.55 percent to end trading at N5.25kobo from N5.50kobo per share.
NEM share price declined from N2 to N1.91kobo per share after losing 4.50 percent in share price during trading.
UAC Nigeria completed the list as its share price fell by 4.09 percent to end trading at N10.55kobo from N11 per share.
First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 92.28 million shares worth N687.72 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 75.68 million and valued at N711.90 million.
Universal Insurance was next with 25.23 million shares traded at a cost of N5.04 million.
UBA reported 18.38 million shares worth N138.64 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 14.13 million traded shares at a value of N48.03 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...