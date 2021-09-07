Investors trade 355.9m shares worth N2.87bn in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors traded 355.93 million shares valued at N2.87 billion on Tuesday.

This surpassed 210.95 million shares traded in 3,989 deals worth N1.38 billion on Monday.

The market capitalisation dropped from N20.451 trillion to N20.450 trillion on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was also down by 1.6 basis points to settle at 39,251.29 compared to 39,252.89 achieved on Monday.

United Capital led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 8 percent to move price from N7.50kobo to N8.10kobo per share.

International Breweries share price was up by 7.53 percent to end trading at N5 from N4.65kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour share price rose by 6.67 percent to move from N3.75kobo to N4 per share at the end of trading.

Oando’s share price rose by 6.02 percent to end trading with N4.40kobo from N4.15kobo per share.

African Prudential share price increased by 5.79 percent to move from N6.05 to N6.40kobo per share.

Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.77 percent from its share price to drop from N0.57kobo to N0.52kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: All Share Index rises as NESTLE, MTNN, CCNN lead gainers

Universal Insurance share price declined from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share following a loss of 4.76 percent in its share price.

Ecobank share price plunged by 4.55 percent to end trading at N5.25kobo from N5.50kobo per share.

NEM share price declined from N2 to N1.91kobo per share after losing 4.50 percent in share price during trading.

UAC Nigeria completed the list as its share price fell by 4.09 percent to end trading at N10.55kobo from N11 per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 92.28 million shares worth N687.72 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 75.68 million and valued at N711.90 million.

Universal Insurance was next with 25.23 million shares traded at a cost of N5.04 million.

UBA reported 18.38 million shares worth N138.64 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 14.13 million traded shares at a value of N48.03 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions