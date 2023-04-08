Investors trade N10.050bn at Nigerian stock market

The Nigerian stock market reported equity investors parted with N10.050 billion in 16,155 deals for 1.054 billion shares this week.

This is below the 2.071 billion shares traded in 17,917 deals a week before, valued at N17.562 billion. The decline could be attributed to the Easter public holiday on Friday, which means trading this week was limited to four days.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart by measure of volume, as 630.378 million shares, valued at N5.438 billion, exchanged investors’ hands in 7,705 deals.

Also, the Conglomerates Industry made the list, taking the second spot after 248.074 million shares, worth N394.370 million, were exchanged in 812 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry was third on the list, as investors traded 70.921 million shares, worth N1.345 billion, in 1,452 deals.

Top three equities

The market data disclosed that Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc are the top three equities.

Transcorp, UBA and Fidelity Bank accounted for 47.32 per cent and 21.07 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

They made up the top three list by the measure of volume after investors traded 498.527 million shares, worth N2.118 billion, on their exchange floor in 1,862 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

NAHCO’s stock gained N1.70kobo, ending the week with N9.80kobo per share, higher than the N8.10kobo it started with.

Axa Mansard’s share rose to N2.20kobo per share, from N1.90kobo per share, gaining N0.30kobo.

CWG saw its stock price rise by N0.13kobo, to end the week with N1, in contrast to the opening price of N0.87kobo.

Linkage Assurance’s share value grew to N0.48kobo per share, appreciating by 11.63 per cent, from N0.43kobo.

Lasaco’s share closed the week at N1.20kobo per share from N1.10kobo per share, appreciating by N0.10kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Eterna’s share lost N1.30kobo, to settle at N5.50kobo, below the N6.80kobo it opened the week with.

Multiverse’s share lost N0.61kobo, to close at N2.63kobo per share, against the opening price of N3.24kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company also reported a loss of 16.22 per cent, dropping the share to N0.31kobo per share, from N0.37kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share decreased to N0.66kobo per share, losing N0.12kobo from the N0.78kobo per share it started trading with.

UAC Nigeria’s share fell from N9.55kobo to N8.50kobo per share, losing N1.05 within five days.

