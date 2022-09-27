Investors trade N2.3bn worth of stocks as Nigerian capital market’s value drops by -0.1%

The Nigerian capital market’s value fell by -0.1 percent on Tuesday following the drop in equity capitalization to N26.51 trillion at the close of trading.

The figure was N30 billion lower than the N26.54 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The capital market was dragged down by the All-Share Index which crashed by 56.9 basis after eight hours of trading on Tuesday.

The ASI dropped from 49,218.35 posted on Monday to 49,161.45 today.

Investors traded 206.20 million shares worth N2.36 billion in 3,777 deals on Tuesday.

NGX Group led the gainers’ list with a N1.80kobo rise in share price to move from N18 to N19.80kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.31kobo to move from N3.10kobo to N3.41kobo per share.

Eterna’s share value was up by N0.57kobo to end trading with N6.32kobo from N5.75kobo per share.

Courtville gained N0.29kobo to close at N0.49kobo, above its opening price of N0.45kobo per share.

Champion’s share traded upward by N0.29kobo to rise from N3.40kobo to N3.69kobo per share.

May & Baker topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.38kobo to drop from N3.88kobo to N3.50kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Vitafoam lost N1.50kobo to end trading with N20 from N21.50kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.70kobo to drop from N13 to N12.30kobo per share.

GlaxoSmith share dropped from N5.90kobo to N5.60kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 38.46 million shares valued at N38.98 million.

Zenith Bank sold 35.27 million shares worth N710.83 million.

FCMB followed with 30.18 million shares valued at N105.60 million.

Vitafoam traded 18.12 million shares worth N362.76 million, while Linkage Assurance traded 8.88 million shares valued at N4.17 million.

