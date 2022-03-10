Investors trade N4.47bn worth of shares in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market continued its recovery from the bearish run with a 0.16 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalisation rose by N41.4 billion from N25.48 trillion to N25.52 trillion today.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 76.89 basis points to close at 47,363.98 compared to 47,287.09 reported on Wednesday.

Investors traded 261.55 million shares valued at N4.47 billion in 4,672 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 336.30 million shares worth N5.86 billion that exchanged hands in 5,248 deals the previous day.

RT Briscoe topped the gainers’ chart following a 9.84 percent rise in share price close at N0.67kobo from N0.61kobo per share.

UACN gained N0.90kobo to rise from N9.15kobo per share to N10.05

Oando’s share was up by N0.43kobo to move from N4.87kobo to N5.30kobo per share.

Presco’s share appreciated by N10.05 to move from N114.95kobo to N125 per share.

READ ALSO: Investors gain N71.5bn in 8 hours as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

Neimeth gained N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.77kobo from N1.65kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers chart, shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N1.48kobo to N1.34kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price depreciated from N0.35kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 8.57 percent during trading.

May & Baker’s share dropped by N0.31kobo to end trading at N4.60kobo from N4.91kobo per share.

Transcorp lost 5.22 percent to end trading with N1.09 from N1.15kobo per share.

Courtville completed the list after shedding 4.92 percent from its market price to drop from N0.61kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

Cutix led the day’s trading with 31.79 million shares valued at a value of N75.68 million.

Access Bank followed with 15.35 million shares valued at N155.51 million.

FCMB traded 15.12 million shares worth N50.99 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 14.92 million shares worth N44.08 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.31 million valued at N379.82 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now