Invite Gumi, Shekau before disturbing me, Igboho tells FG | Ripples Nigeria

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Friday said the Federal Government should rather go after the Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi and Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau before coming after him.

Igboho stated this while speaking to journalists in the aftermath of reported attempt by soldiers, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and policemen to arrest him on Friday.

According to Igboho, government should channel its energy towards arresting Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau, and Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who has been holding meetings with bandits.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that there was a face-off between him and security agents around the Guru Maharaji bus stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

On if he would honour an invitation by the police, Igboho said: “Go and ask them to invite Gumi and Shekau first before disturbing me. Let them face the bandits instead.”

Igboho also said he would not run, adding that he had returned to his base in Ibadan. He said

he would not go into hiding for any reason.

“What for? I am in the neighbourhood. I cannot run.”

