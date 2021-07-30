Sports
IOC orders Team Nigeria officials to let disqualified athletes get gifted Samsung phones
Disqualified Team Nigeria athletes will now also get the gifted Samsung Galaxy S21 phones given to all athletes participating at the Tokyo Olympics.
The athletes, who were disqualified for failing to meet the three out-of-competition tests, had been denied the phones by the team’s officials who were following protocol.
But the International Olympic Committee, IOC, on Friday, finally granted the request of the Nigerian Olympic Committee for the 10 ineligible athletes to partake in the gifts.
“Regarding your athletes that will not participate in competitions in Tokyo in light of the latest information received, I confirm that you can still go ahead and give phones to the athletes”, the letter by IOC read in part.
Read Also: ‘All we wanted to do was compete’ — Disqualified Nigerian athletes protest in Tokyo
The phones which were delivered to all NOCs at the Games Village was in order for them to benefit from all important information included in the Athlete365website and also to comply with requirements set forth in the Play books, in particular the download and use of the apps required by the Japanese authorities.
The Nigeria Olympic Committee, like all other NOCs, had received the phones on behalf of their athletes but could not extend such gestures to the ineligible athletes as they tried to abide by the rules.
The approval by the IOC to extend the Samsung phones gifts to the ineligible athletes had since been complied by the NOC.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....