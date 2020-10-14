IPAC, AAC kick against Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and African Action Congress (AAC) have expressed disapproval over the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, a Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari as a Commissioner of the lndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They therefore demanded an immediate withdrawal of her name for the position.

IPAC in a statement through its Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa said the action of President Buhari on his aide who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State as a National Commissioner of INEC contravenes the Third Schedule, Part 1, paragraph 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 ( as amended) which provides that a member of the Commission shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity and shall not be a member of any political party.

“It is inconceivable that Mr President would nominate his personal staff and a card-carrying member of the ruling APC to serve as a National Commissioner of INEC at a time Nigerians are clamouring for electoral reform, free, fair, credible, transparent elections and sanctity of the ballot box.

“It is unacceptable, unpatriotic and attacks on the nation’s emerging democracy that can trigger a mass action against the Federal Government when the country is currently facing unprecedented protests against Police brutality and demand for Police reform”, IPAC said.

Meanwhile, the AAC in a statement by its National Chairman, Leonard Nzenwa urged the President to withdraw the nomination.

