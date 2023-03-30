Politics
IPAC challenges DSS to name, arrest those allegedly plotting interim govt
Yabagi Sani, the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has requested the Department of State Service (DSS) to identify and detain people it believes are responsible for the alleged plot to install an interim administration in the country.
The IPAC chairman was the Action Democratic Party’s (ADP) presidential candidate in the election on February 25.
In a statement released earlier on Wednesday, the DSS claimed to have found evidence of a scheme by “misguided” political figures to suspend the country’s constitution and appoint an interim administration.
Sani, however, stated on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday that merely announcing a scheme for a temporary government was insufficient and urged them to go further and identify the perpetrators as well as take appropriate measures.
“To say the least, it is an embarrassment because I believe that the DSS, the agency that is in charge of gathering intelligence and then passing intelligence to other agencies, are supposed to take action. And I don’t think it serves the purpose of this country for the DSS to come and make this pronouncement in the manner they are making it.
READ ALSO:IPAC calls for inquest into alleged monetization of PDP primaries
“What would have made sense to us is that so and so person is involved, so and so person has been arrested or is under interrogation or whatever action has been taken. Okay, what do we do as politicians or citizens of this country? We can’t do nothing,” Sani said.
He stated that in order to act as a deterrent to anyone who could have other schemes to undermine democracy in the nation, law enforcement officials should not fail to show that no one is above the law.
Yabagi added that democracy is too valuable and needs to be protected by the security services.
“Look at what happened in the United States when (Donald) Trump wanted to interrupt the inauguration of (Joe) Biden, something happened, they took action. So, I believe as much as we commend the effort of the DSS, I think they should go beyond that because as citizens what can we do?” he queried.
