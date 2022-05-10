IPC to launch documentaries on attacks on journalists

The International Press Center (IPC) is set to launch two documentaries and a publication on attacks on journalists, in Abuja on Wednesday May 11, 2022.

The first of the documentaries and the publication are titled, ‘Voices From Covid-19 Frontlines’ while the second documentary is titled ‘Voices From #EndSars Frontlines’.

According to the centre’s Program Manager, Stella Nwofia, the event is organised to commemorate the year 2022 World press Freedom Day which held globally on May 3rd, under the theme: ‘Journalism Under Digital Siege’.

Nwofa stated that the event will also feature a stakeholders’ roundtable on protection for journalists during periods of national crises or public emergencies.

She added that the two-in-one-event is conceived by the organisation to bring stakeholders together to examine sustainable frameworks and mechanisms for halting media repression, stop impunity for crimes against journalists and guarantee the safety of journalists, amidst concerns over the shrinking of the civic space in Nigeria.

According to her, Dr. Kole Shettima, the Director of MacArthur Foundation will deliver the Keynote address while Alkali Baba Usman, the Inspector General or his representative shall also be a speaker.

Mr. Kabir Yusuf, the President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), is expected to present the publication.

Amara Nwakpa, Director Public Policy Initiative of Sheu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, will deliver special remarks alongside a representative of the International Freedom of Exchange (IFEX), which along with MacArthur Foundation, Luminate, Ford Foundation and OSIWA are supporting the event.

Mrs. Nwofia said other speakers who will participate in the event include, Chris Isiguzo, NUJ President; Mrs. Stephanie Adams Douglas, Coalition of WhistleBlowers; Mr. Aliyu.M. Aliyu, Vice-President, Nigerian Guild of Editors; Mr. Raheem Adedoyin, Director, International Press Institute; Dr. Peter Afunanya, PRO, DSS; Mr. Abdul Mahmud, Legal Practitioner; Mr. Kabir Garba Tsanni, President, RATTAWU and Mrs. Ladi Bala, NAWOJ President among others.

The programme will, among others, feature the participation of journalists and editors, media organisations, media professional bodies and associations, media regulatory agencies, press freedom organisations, media and digital rights organisations, security agencies, government representatives, legal practitioners, human rights organisations, foreign missions and international development organisations.

