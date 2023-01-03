IPMAN blames long fuel queues on Nigerians seeking cheaper prices

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has attributed the persistent fuel scarcity in the country to disparity in the price of petrol as different filling stations sell the products above and below N200 per litre.

IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, in a statement on Monday, said the lingering queues at some filling stations were caused by consumers who insisted on buying the fuel at cheaper retail outlets.

READ ALSO:FUEL SCARCITY: IPMAN threatens shutdown over DSS warning

“There is petrol in the country. No more scarcity, however, the long queues you still see on the expressways is caused by those who want to buy petrol at N180 per litre. Otherwise, those who can afford the more expensive product can easily drive into other stations and buy without queuing up,” Osatuyi said.

He added that if all stations comply with the directives by the body to sell petrol at a uniform price, Nigerians will have no choice but to purchase at the same rate and the long queues will disappear.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now