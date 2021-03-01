IPMAN cautions Nigerians against panic-buying amid reports of fuel price increase | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has advised Nigerians to stop panic buying and stocking Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, the National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, gave the advice in an interview on Sunday, February 28, in Abuja.

Yakubu fielded questions on the long fuel queues recorded at some filling stations in Abuja.

He decried the panic purchases and long queues witnessed in various filling stations across the nation’s federal capital.

Read also: IPMAN urges FG to implement free auto switch to gas from fuel subsidy proceeds

Yakubu however said that crude oil price has gone up and it has affected the price of products.

He assured Nigerians that normal supply of petroleum products would soon be restored since loading has commenced at various deports.

“We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available in every filling station within a few days starting from today,” said the IPMAN spokesman.

Join the conversation

Opinions