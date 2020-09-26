IPMAN directs members to shun labour’s planned strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Saturday directed its members to disregard the nationwide strike action called by the organised labour.

In a statement issued by its National Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman in Lagos, IPMAN told the members to continue with their normal businesses while the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) goes ahead with the mass action slated for Monday.

He said: “We are calling on the NLC to realise that deregulation is inevitable. It remains the surest way to bring back our economy to normalcy.

“There is no country in the world that can sustain its economy without deregulating it.

“We urge Nigerians to cooperate with the government in ensuring that our economy grows.”

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had jointly declared their readiness to embark on a nationwide strike to compel the Federal Government to reverse the recent hikes in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

