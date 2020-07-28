Business Latest

IPMAN frowns at calls for scrapping of PEF, vows to resist it

July 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has frowned at calls for the scrapping of Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF).

The group said it would resist any such move by the government.

In a statement by its National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, in Jos, IPMAN said if such demands succeeded it would lead to crisis in the petroleum sector.

“It is with great concern that we deemed it absolutely necessary to stress that the ills on the agitation and pressure by some unscrupulous political elites, trying to mislead the Federal Government to scrap the PEF, under the Ministry of Petroleum, is to say the least an attempt at destabilising and sabotaging, government ongoing feat of successes of reforms in the petroleum sector.”

IPMAN noted that section 2 of the PEF Act, stipulates “The Fund shall be utilised for the reimbursement of oil marketing companies for any loss sustained by them solely and exclusively as a result of the sale by them of petroleum products at uniform prices throughout Nigeria being prices fixed by the Minister pursuant to section 6 (1) of the Petroleum Act.”

