IPMAN reveals ongoing probe into supply chain after adulterated fuel

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN) has revealed ongoing investigations into the supply of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called petrol across depots and stations in the country.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the IPMAN President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, during a live interview on Channels TV ‘Sunrise Daily’ monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Okoronkwo confirmed that the suppliers were being investigated by the regulatory bodies in order to determine the culprit; also noting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) rejects any petroleum product not in line with requisite standards.

“The suppliers are being investigated; every body has their standard, same as NNPC and if it doesn’t meet the required standards, it gets rejected.

“The problem is from the supplier and vessel that brought it in through the NNPC which made it easier to identify the culprit,” Okoronkwo noted.

He also corroborated the assertion of the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Mr. Farouk Ahmed who said, in a press briefing on Tuesday, that methanol quantity above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in a supply chain, which has since been isolated.

Mr Ahmed said the quality control agencies of the government have swung into action.

“The sole supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the authorities and the NNPC,” the NMDPRA CEO clarified.

During the interview, the IPMAN President also noted that “From what Mr Farouq said, it was from their suppliers which had contaminated products which is why it was widespread.

“About 100million litres was reported to be contaminated and the filling stations have been mandated to stop selling for evacuation.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that fuel queues emerged on Tuesday morning in Lagos and Abuja which triggered gridlock affecting vehicular movement.

