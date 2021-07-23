IPMAN say Rivers strike caused by alleged theft of petroleum products in tanker seized by security agents

The Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State chapter, Joseph Ebele, has said that the ongoing Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (PTD) strike is capable of causing fuel scarcity in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In a statement, on Thursday, in Port Harcourt, he lamented that the strike was a product of misunderstanding that started when the content of two fully-loaded trucks of petroleum products impounded by security operatives went missing.

He had said: “I want to state that about two months ago, two trucks suspected to have been loaded with adulterated petroleum products were impounded by security operatives.

“The trucks were, however, shifted to the security base while samples were also collected for further laboratory analysis.

“After the analysis, it was confirmed that the suspected products were actually legitimate products and not adulterated as claimed by the security personnel.

“On that note, the owners of the products were invited to claim their goods but when they got to the security base, the two originally fully-loaded trucks were found empty.”

The PTD, however, declared a wide shot down on operations when the Chairman explained that the disappearance of the products from the tankers.

“PTD has declared that no truck is permitted to load or convey petroleum products in any depot within the state pending replacement of the alleged missing products,” he said.

Ebele said IPMAN may run short of products to sale to fuel stations, if the situation lingered.

“We are still selling petroleum products at the various filling stations and outlets for now and from all indication, these outlets are beginning to run out of stock.

“The result is gradually leading to build up of queues across petrol stations at the moment.

“My worry is that if nothing is done to call off the strike in the shortest time possible, it may expose consumers to untold hardship,’’ he cautioned.

