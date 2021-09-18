News
IPMAN suspends strike, resume products supply in South-East
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has suspended its strike in the South-East and directed its members at the Enugu depot to resume the supply of petroleum products.
The National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday.
Ripples Nigeria reported that the national leadership of the association had on Thursday, September 16, directed the withdrawal of services at the Enugu loading depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with effect from Friday, September 17.
IPMAN attributed the directive to an alleged raid on the association’s secretariat at the Enugu depot on Thursday by men of the Nigeria Police Force.
Following the directive, IPMAN members halted the supply of petroleum products to Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra, causing a significant hike in the pump price of petrol in the states.
READ ALSO: IPMAN directs members to suspend supply of products to Aba, Enugu, other depots
But in the latest development, Fari said the NEC of IPMAN reviewed the situation and directed its members to resume their services and operations.
“As a result of the intervention of higher authorities in the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of our secretariat at Enugu depot, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN has called off the strike action.
“Normal services and operations will immediately resume in the affected states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to allow for fruitful discussions,” he said.
Meanwhile, as of Friday, a litre of petrol sold for as high as N250 at fuel stations and N500 by roadside hawkers also known as ‘black market’ in the affected states.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...