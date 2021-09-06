News
IPMAN warns of imminent fuel crisis in Imo State
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Imo government to quickly resolve its disagreement with Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).
IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community, which serves Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Benue, Kogi, Cross River, and Enugu States, made the call in a statement issued in Awka on Monday.
The payment of compensation over the demolition of a fuel station has been at the centre of a faceoff between Imo State government, IPMAN, and PTD.
Consequently, the statement issued on Monday by Chinedu Anyaso and Emeka Iloafor, IPMAN Enugu Chairman and Secretary respectively, said the crisis in Imo was already exerting pressure on supply in neighbouring states.
READ ALSO: IPMAN directs members to suspend supply of products to Aba, Enugu, other depots
IPMAN said it would embark on a sympathy strike in support of PTD which had withdrawn its services and urged governors in the region to intervene and bring an amicable solution to the Imo government- PTD faceoff.
It said the impasse was capable of throwing the entire Southeast into an energy crisis if not handled carefully.
“We use this medium to appeal to governors of Southeast states to intervene in the lingering crisis between one of our members and Imo State government.
“The PTD and Imo government have been at loggerheads and this has led IPMAN members and PTD in Imo to withdraw their services.
“PTD has stopped supply of petroleum products to states in the southeast and while IPMAN members have shut their outlets in Imo.
“This has adversely affected supply to our members, thereby causing scarcity,’’ it stated.
