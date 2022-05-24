‘IPOB a group of cowards, murderers,’ CAN condemns murder of pregnant woman in Anambra

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria on Tuesday condemned the killing of a pregnant woman and her four children by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP) in Anambra State.

Gunmen had on Sunday killed 11 people at Isulo community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The CAN Vice Chairman in the North, Rev Joseph Hayab, who reacted to the incident in a statement in Kaduna, described the killers as cowards.

He added the assailants had invited God’s wrath on themselves.

The statement read: “This unfortunate act is getting out of hand. IPOB members are murderers, cowards and sub-humans who oppress the innocent and kills children. The Federal Government should treat them same way as Boko Haram.

“This is the expansion of evil versus the silence of godly people in Nigeria. We have read the story of the Killing of Fatima, her unborn child, and four children in Anambra with sadness and disappointment about how evil activities have expanded in our country while good people are divided and silent.

“Life in our country has become so cheap with the raising of many evil criminal groups in every part of the country.

“Killings of human beings are no longer a serious matter because the people have been divided by tribe, region, and religion which have made it impossible for us to collectively condemn the evil around us or fight the evil we are seeing as a united force.

“CAN sees the massacre of Fatima, her unborn child, and four children by criminals and terrorists in Anambra as bad for Nigeria’s peace and unity.

“CAN cannot keep quiet when evil is destroying the land. We all must know that when there is an injury to one then that injury is to all and evil only triumph when good people keep quiet and look the other way.

“CAN, therefore, is urging the federal Government to go after Fatima’s murderers and all others who have killed any Nigeria from any region or of any identity.

“Until our government and law enforcement agencies go after all criminals and murderers and justice is seen to have been done on all murderers, this evil will not stop and the murderers will not see their crime as evil but instead, they will smartly make us fight amongst ourselves and pay less attention to their crime.”

