IPOB accuses Buhari’s govt of working with terrorists to overrun Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of plotting to handover the country’s affairs to terrorists ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group stated this in a statement issued by its IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.

IPOB was reacting to alerts issued by the United States and the United Kingdom governments over planned terror attacks on the Federal Capital Territory.

The statement read:”The Nigerian State has carefully positioned these terrorists to overrun Abuja once they feel that power will slip out of their hands during the upcoming charade they call an election, and they will, on behalf of the Fulani take over the reins of power in an invasion commando style as it happened in Afghanistan.

“We are very much aware that the Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Nigeria has concluded every arrangement to hand over the Government of Nigeria to their sponsored terrorists in the coming days.



READ ALSO: IPOB leader, Kanu, to remain in detention as A’Court stays execution of its judgement

“IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been in the know of this sinister plan and have been hammering on it, but some so-called Biafran elites and other ethnic groups have refused to listen and heed the clarion call by IPOB, and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU to divide Nigeria to save all of us from this ugly situation.

“American and British governments have shut down their Embassies and have started evacuating their citizens in Abuja and its environs. If you’re still in Abuja and still thinking this warning is a joke, you will have yourself to blame.”

The group also renewed the demand for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Appeal Court had on Friday set aside the previous ruling which discharged the activist on the treasonable charges.

“IPOB state unequivocally that the Nigeria Government and Malami must adhere to and implement the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which declared Kanu a free man discharged and acquitted of all spurious allegations and charges.

“We are warning the Fulani Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu urgently,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now