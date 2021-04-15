IPOB accuses DSS of plot to use thugs to attack banks in S’East, blame ESN operatives | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, April 15, declared that the Eastern Security Network (ESN) has no plans to attack banks in the South-East.

This was contained in a statement signed by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and issued by the spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

According to Kanu, the Department of State Services (DSS) is plotting to sponsor criminals to carry out such attacks while disguising as ESN operatives.

He alleged that the money to be realised from the operation would be used to purchase arms.

The IPOB leader further claimed that the propaganda was aimed at tarnishing the image of the security outfit before the world.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “Our intelligence unit has uncovered a fabricated propaganda by the Department of State Services, DSS, that Eastern Security Network, ESN is planning to attack banks in Biafraland to acquire money to purchase arms. DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda all in a bid to blackmail ESN and IPOB and dent our global reputation.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu justifies Owerri jailbreak

“We, therefore, wish to debunk this falsehood and blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB and ESN are not criminals, and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution, particularly banks.

“We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom. We don’t inflict pains on the people we are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly.

“All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around, as usual, to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives.

“We are waiting for any group of armed robbers who would attempt to attack any bank in Biafraland in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of IPOB and ESN. Such band of criminals and their sponsors will regret their action.”

The IPOB also assured residents and institutions including banks in the Southeast of their safety.

“We will help resist these criminals the DSS is arranging to attack banks in the name of ESN and IPOB,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions