IPOB accuses DSS of plot to use thugs to attack banks in S’East, blame ESN operatives | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB accuses DSS of plot to use thugs to attack banks in S’East, blame ESN operatives
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, April 15, declared that the Eastern Security Network (ESN) has no plans to attack banks in the South-East.
This was contained in a statement signed by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and issued by the spokesperson, Emma Powerful.
According to Kanu, the Department of State Services (DSS) is plotting to sponsor criminals to carry out such attacks while disguising as ESN operatives.
He alleged that the money to be realised from the operation would be used to purchase arms.
The IPOB leader further claimed that the propaganda was aimed at tarnishing the image of the security outfit before the world.
An excerpt from the statement reads, “Our intelligence unit has uncovered a fabricated propaganda by the Department of State Services, DSS, that Eastern Security Network, ESN is planning to attack banks in Biafraland to acquire money to purchase arms. DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda all in a bid to blackmail ESN and IPOB and dent our global reputation.
READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu justifies Owerri jailbreak
“We, therefore, wish to debunk this falsehood and blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB and ESN are not criminals, and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution, particularly banks.
“We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom. We don’t inflict pains on the people we are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly.
“All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around, as usual, to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives.
“We are waiting for any group of armed robbers who would attempt to attack any bank in Biafraland in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of IPOB and ESN. Such band of criminals and their sponsors will regret their action.”
The IPOB also assured residents and institutions including banks in the Southeast of their safety.
“We will help resist these criminals the DSS is arranging to attack banks in the name of ESN and IPOB,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...