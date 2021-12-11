IPOB accuses DSS of starving Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of starving and maltreating its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the group said the secret police has denied Kanu food for three consecutive days.

IPOB demanded the immediate transfer of the activist to Kuje Prisons or any other correctional centre where awaiting trial suspects are kept.

Kanu, who was re-arrested on June 27, is standing trial for an alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “We are the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to place the world on notice over the continued maltreatment and humiliation of our leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) custody, Abuja.

“The evil and compromised Nigeria DSS security agent has decided to use starvation and hunger strategy to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the custody. They have continued to confine him to a solitary cell under harsh conditions since his rendition to Nigeria in June. Solitary confinement is not a correctional centre. They should send him to Kuje Prisons, pending his court dates.

“They are asking the Nigerian government and security agencies that is busy granting and releasing bandits and real terrorists everyday to transfer our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to a Nigerian prison/Correctional Centre, where persons awaiting trial are kept.

“Nothing should happen to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in detention.

“Nigerian DSS has denied our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, food for three to four days now.”

