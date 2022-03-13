IPOB accuses Miyetti Allah of plot to disarm vigilantes, cause mayhem in S’East

The Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), of hatching a secret plot in collaboration with security agencies, to disarm vigilantes in the South-East, so as to have a free reign to cause mayhem in the region.

In a statement on Sunday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the Igbo separatist group claimed it discovered that MACBAN held a secret meeting with some heads of security agencies to perfect the plot of disarming vigilantes in the region including its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The statement further alleged that the aim of the meeting was to weaken the South-East and pave the way for “Fulani bandits’ invasion of the region to destabilise the people for easy access by Fulani pastoralists to continue their onslaught in the region.”

The statement reads:

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, have uncovered a secret meeting Miyetti Allah held with the hierarchy of various security agencies to disarm vigilante groups in Biafra land.

“They agreed at the meeting that all vigilante groups in Biafra land would be directed to surrender their weapons to security agencies.

“Their intention is to weaken our people and pave the way for the invasion of our communities by Fulani bandits masquerading as herdsmen. We want to place the world on notice about this wicked plot.

“We also raise alarm over the inflow of Fulani rapists and terrorists called Fulani hunters in our land. Our people must be careful because Fulani and Miyetti Allah have devised another means of killing our people in the bushes and forests in Biafraland.

“The recent plan by the Nigeria Government and its security agencies to collect guns from vigilante groups in every communities in Biafraland was designed to make our security and vigilante men impotent and clear the way for their criminal gangs to penetrate our communities.

“We, therefore, urge vigilante groups in various communities never to surrender their weapons to security agencies that cannot guarantee the security of our people. Doing so amounts to rendering our communities vulnerable.

“We also want to caution all communities in Biafraland to be on red alert over the plot by the enemies of Biafra to use their agents of death to inflict pain and sorrow on our people.

“Security should be beefed up around all Biafran communities because our enemies are not sleeping.”

