IPOB accuses Nigeria Army of planting IEDs in South-East to implicate group

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the country of planting bombs and explosives in the South-East region so as to implicate the group and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group said it was alerting the international community that the Nigeria security agents have allegedly changed tactics in the desperation to “commit mass murder of Biafrana” and indict IPOB and the ESN in its bid to continue to paint it as a terrorist group.

The group said it was drawing the attention of the world to the fact that the Nigerian government has resorted to high powered blackmail of IPOB by doing everything possible to implicate it.

“It is on record that IPOB, ESN, Volunteers and members have no business with IEDs because we do not need IEDs to drive Fulani terrorist herdsmen from our forests and farm lands.

Read also :‘Sponsors of killings in S’East want Kanu in custody permanently’ —IPOB

“The Nigerian Army, however, now populated or made up of Boko Haram and ISWAP, are known to use IEDs because of their unquenching taste for innocent blood.

“Nigeria government in their desperation to deminish the outstanding global reputation of IPOB and of the ESN at home, has fully institutionalised kidnapping in the South-East as a secret revenue machine of the government against the Igbos and the South.

“They are no longer satisfied with the Army and Police road blocks on every kilometre on our roads which extort billions of dollars from Biafrans yearly.

“Now they have notched it up a bit with kidnappings though the instrumentality of their security agencies and its militia, the Fulani terrorist herdsmen.

“They now plant IEDs in our land at strategic locations that only them knows about. These IEDs they can activate, deactivate and exhume them at will in company of government accredited media house members and staff for disinformation documentary and campaign against IPOB.

“The Nigeria Army burying explosives in the land of Biafra is to let our people know that the Nigerian government and its compromised security agencies, especially the army and DSS will like to kill every single person moving around in Biafraland and make a clear way for Fulani to take over our ancestral lands.

“The international community knows that IPOB does not engage in explosives as Nigeria security agencies especially the DSS and army personnel want them to believe but it’s important the we restate this fact that our struggle has no need of bombs and IEDs,” Powerful said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now