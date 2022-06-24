IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of detaining Igbos in northern military facility

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had accused the Federal Government of “unlawfully detaining Igbo youths, fathers and mothers in various military facilities in the North, especially in Wawa military barracks, Kainji, Niger State.”

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Thursday, the secessionist group said it was raising the alarm over the indiscriminate arrest and detention of Igbo people who he said were “secretly” arrested in different South-Eastern states like Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi, and taken to military facilities in the North while some of them were killed.

In the IPOB statement titled ‘Nigeria government and her Nigeria security agents should release Igbo people arrested and detained in Wawa Military Barracks In Niger State,’ the group avered that the arrested people were unlawfully abducted and moved to the detention facilities in the North over a year ago.

The statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“The people were unlawfully abducted and moved to the North since one year ago; they were being detained incommunicado, all efforts made by their lawyers, family and associates were rebuffed by Nigeria Government and her security agents in Wawa military barracks of Niger State.

“We hereby bring to global consciousness the attitude of the Nigerian police/Military in who’s custody our Igbo people are denied their fundamental human right.

“Both old and young men, women and ladies, since their unlawful abduction without being charged to court, they are being prevented from contact with their families, friends and colleagues, they also been hidden away from lawyers and denied access to legal services, human rights agencies assistance.

“We appeal to the International community to prevail on the Nigeria Government and its security agents to discharge all the Igbo people unlawfully arrested without trial from the above mentioned states, because this act is a pure human rights violation of a particular race, racial profiling, violation of freedom of worship, discrimination and persecution.

“The Nigeria Military, DSS, Paramilitary and Police must ensure that our Innocent Igbo citizens languishing in God-forsaken dungeon called Nigerian detention facilities in Niger State of Nigeria be released and in good and sound health.”

