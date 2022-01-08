IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of harassing Father Mbaka for speaking truth to power

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government to stop harassing and intimidating outspoken Catholic priest and founder of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, (AMEN) Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, for his audacity in speaking the truth to power.

The group, in a statement on Saturday issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to desist from using its security agencies to attack Mbaka and other clerics for speaking against the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, IPOB urged the priest and other clerics not to be deterred and intimidated by the antics of the government and its agencies but to continue to “remain steadfast in their prayers” for Kanu and the IPOB body.

Powerful added that IPOB had gone beyond a mere group but was now seen as a movement that would bring about the realization of Biafra.

“We realise that the Federal Government and its security agencies are confused as a result of the intense prayers of these men of God including Rev. Father Ejikeme Mbaka of Adoration Ministries Enugu.

“The prayers of Father Mbaka and other men of God for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have turned Nigeria and its leadership into confusion since the beginning of this year 2022.

“We call other men and women of God Almighty who hear what God is saying to join others in telling government to stop humiliating and intimidating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not evil but a special gift from God Almighty. But unfortunately, Nigerians don’t appreciate what they have.

“Again, we are warning the DSS to stop intimidating and humiliating men and women of God Almighty because they spoke about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“People should not be harassed because of their religious views.

“The DSS and other security agencies can kill the messenger but cannot kill the message. The message which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has passed has gone deep into the minds of Nigerians and they understood the truth about Nigeria and its evil government,” the statement stated.

